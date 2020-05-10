Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, May 10, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China to further empower rural development with digital technologies

(Xinhua)    10:47, May 10, 2020

BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities released a guideline to promote digital technologies in rural areas as part of their efforts to advance agricultural and rural modernization.

The guideline, jointly issued by four government departments including the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, detailed measures to support the use of information technology in epidemic control, as well as economic and social development in rural areas.

The guideline encouraged the use of technologies like big data, artificial intelligence, remote intelligent agricultural machinery and online services in areas such as spring farming, and vocational training and recruitment of migrant workers.

It also highlighted the construction of "new infrastructure" in rural areas, including expanding the coverage of the broadband and 4G network, improving internet access for schools, upgrading power grids and promoting smart water conservancy projects.

Meanwhile, the guideline pledged to bolster e-commerce in rural areas via ways including improving the urban-rural network to facilitate flows of agricultural produce to the cities and developing rural tourism.

Digital technologies should also be used to promote inclusive finance in rural areas, said the guideline.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York