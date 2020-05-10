Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, May 10, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China beefs up efforts to develop advanced medical equipment

(Xinhua)    10:41, May 10, 2020

BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- China will further promote the development of advanced medical equipment, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

The MIIT will conduct systematic innovation to speedily shore up China's high-end medical equipment development, said Xin Guobin, vice minister of the MIIT, at a video teleconference.

Meanwhile, Xin called for the combination of research and clinical application during the development.

The vice minister stressed that cooperation between industries should be strengthened, while continuously improving the quality of the products with artificial intelligence, 5G and other new technologies.

In addition, talent recruitment should be valued to promote innovation, Xin said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York