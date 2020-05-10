China beefs up efforts to develop advanced medical equipment

BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- China will further promote the development of advanced medical equipment, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

The MIIT will conduct systematic innovation to speedily shore up China's high-end medical equipment development, said Xin Guobin, vice minister of the MIIT, at a video teleconference.

Meanwhile, Xin called for the combination of research and clinical application during the development.

The vice minister stressed that cooperation between industries should be strengthened, while continuously improving the quality of the products with artificial intelligence, 5G and other new technologies.

In addition, talent recruitment should be valued to promote innovation, Xin said.