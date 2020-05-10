Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, May 10, 2020
China's Jilin reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    10:34, May 10, 2020

CHANGCHUN, May 10 (Xinhua) -- Northeast China's Jilin Province reported 11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, local health authorities said Sunday.

The provincial health commission said the 11 patients were all domestically transmitted cases in the city of Jilin.

By Saturday, the province had reported a total of 105 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases.

No imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the province on Saturday, and a total of 19 imported cases had been reported in the province by Saturday.

