Chinese mainland reports 2 new imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported two new imported cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Saturday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,683, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

The new cases were reported in Shanghai, the commission said.

Of the total imported cases, 1,568 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 115 remained hospitalized with three in severe conditions, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.