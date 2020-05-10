Factbox: China's fight against novel coronavirus outbreak

BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- Here are the latest developments on COVID-19 in China:

-- China will further strengthen its public health emergency response system with more efforts in emphasizing prevention, raising people's awareness of preventing public health emergencies, applying digital technologies and improving medical insurance and aid for major diseases, and strengthening laws and regulations on public health.

-- Theaters, gyms, libraries, museums and galleries among other indoor venues in China can admit consumers and visitors by reservation and setting a cap on visitor numbers, according to new guidelines issued by the State Council joint prevention and control mechanism.

-- The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said it will conduct systematic innovation to speedily shore up China's high-end medical equipment development and improve product quality with AI, 5G and other new techs.

-- International hospitality groups are gradually resuming full operations in China. As of Friday, all of Hilton's 250 hotels in China's mainland have resumed business, while more than 98 percent of over 470 hotels of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC in China had been in operations since May 5.

-- The National Health Commission said Saturday that no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported on the Chinese mainland on Friday, with one imported case reported in north China's Tianjin Municipality.

The commission said 836 asymptomatic cases, including 63 from overseas, were still under medical observation on Friday.

-- The central province of Hubei that was hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak had reported no new confirmed cases for 35 consecutive days by Friday.

The province still had 628 asymptomatic cases under medical observation, after 13 new cases were reported and 14 were released from quarantine Friday.

-- The city of Shulan in northeast China's Jilin Province raised its emergency response level for COVID-19 after a new locally-transmitted case was reported on Thursday.