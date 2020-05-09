China's Heilongjiang reports no new COVID-19 cases

HARBIN, May 9 (Xinhua) -- No new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Friday, the provincial health commission said Saturday.

By Friday, the province had reported a total of 558 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 386 imported cases.

Also by Friday, 526 locally-transmitted COVID-19 patients and 309 imported cases had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.

The province still had 19 domestically-transmitted confirmed cases and another 12 asymptomatic cases. The number of imported confirmed cases was 77 by Friday, with another two imported asymptomatic cases, according to the commission.