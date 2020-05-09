Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, May 9, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's Hubei reports no increase in COVID-19 cases for 35 consecutive days

(Xinhua)    11:12, May 09, 2020

WUHAN, May 9 (Xinhua) -- The central Chinese province of Hubei that was hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak had reported no new confirmed cases for 35 consecutive days by Friday, according to local health authorities.

As of Friday, there were no existing confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hubei, where death toll from the virus stood at 4,512, including 3,869 in the capital city Wuhan.

The province still had 628 asymptomatic cases under medical observation, after 13 new cases were reported and 14 were released from quarantine Friday.

A total of 283,009 close contacts of COVID-19 patients in the province had been tracked by Friday, 1,053 of whom were still under medical observation.

As of Friday, Hubei had reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases in total, including 50,333 in Wuhan.

Hubei lowered its level of novel coronavirus emergency response from the highest to the second highest on May 2.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York