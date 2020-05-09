Chinese student writes to WHO China representative

WUHAN, May 8 (Xinhua) -- A middle school student in the central Chinese city of Wuhan has written a letter to Dr. Gauden Galea, WHO representative in China, hoping to call on teenagers all over the world to work together to help those in need.

"The world is large, but no one is an isolated island, and the virus is the common enemy of mankind," wrote the student at Wuhan Xuguang School. "My classmates and I have a common wish to make some contributions to the world."

"We are the future of the world, and we are supposed to protect the world's future," the student wrote in the letter.

She recalled going out with her mum for a bicycle ride on the East Lake Greenway a few days ago as Wuhan gradually gets back to normal life.

"It was my first time to go outside after COVID-19 hit Wuhan and I got close to the blue sky, white clouds and greenery. I know how hard it has been to get back to this seemingly ordinary life," she wrote.

The student said with a habit of garbage sorting, she and her classmates usually raise money for class activities through selling collected recyclable items such as drink bottles.

She said they are willing to donate the money to the WHO and promise to donate the money they raise in this way to the WHO every year.