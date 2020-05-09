Chinese mainland reports 1 new imported COVID-19 case

BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported one new imported case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Friday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,681, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

The new case was reported in Tianjin, the commission said.

Of the total imported cases, 1,505 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 176 remained hospitalized with four in severe conditions, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.