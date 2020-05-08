China introduces guidelines on regular COVID-19 epidemic containment

BEIJING, May 8 (Xinhua) -- China has put in place a set of guidelines to facilitate regular prevention and control of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) epidemic, according to a senior health official.

The document, issued by the State Council joint prevention and control mechanism, highlighted 20 measures ranging from daily epidemic prevention at key public facilities to cross-region recognition of cell phone-based health codes, Li Bin, deputy head of the National Health Commission, told a press conference Friday.

It takes targeted measures to prevent case importation and domestic resurgence, said Li, adding that concrete efforts are necessary in entrenching the positive momentum and underpinning the restoration of normal economic order.

Local authorities were asked to guide the public in keeping proper social distance and following scientific advice on wearing protective masks.

Besides implementing early detection, reporting, isolation and treatment of infections, the guidelines also pledged to minimize the containment area to reduce the impact on normal work and life.

Public facilities shall be reopened in an orderly and category-based manner, especially for medical institutions and schools, said the document.

It also called for further expansion of the nucleic acid testing capability and timely adjustments of risk levels for different regions.