Johannesburg, May 6, (People's Daily Online) -- Dr. Zamani Saul, Premier of The Northern Cape Province Government in South Africa, has expressed his thanks to Chinese company Longyuan Mulilo Wind Project for its donations to help fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

Longyuan Mulilo Wind Project has made great contributions in assisting the local government and health department in the fight against COVID-19 through donations including food parcels, water tanks, portable toilets, personal protective equipment and cash.

Dr. Zamani Saul said, “Today, we received a generous contribution from Longyuan Mulilo Wind Project to boost our fight against COVID-19. We appeal to the private sector in the province to join the battle.”

According to local newspaper Die Echo, Longyuan Mulilo Wind Project donated 20 Atlas Ribbed portable toilets and seven Jojo Tanks to local communities on April 17. The newspaper said, “Well done, team! Together we can overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Longyuan Mulilo is also busy working with Emthanjeni and Renosterberg Local Municipality to prepare 1,000 food parcels which will be distributed to local residents in desperate need of help.

In addition, Longyuan Mulilo has also leased a previously purchased professional medical mobile bus to the district health department for free, together with experienced doctors and nurses, to help carry out COVID epidemic screening. From late March till late April, the mobile bus screened 2,654 people, especially in remote and rural areas, where governments are short of resources and equipment.