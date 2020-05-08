Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, May 8, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese company donates supplies to help S. Africa province fight COVID-19

By Wang Lei (People's Daily Online)    11:04, May 08, 2020

Johannesburg, May 6, (People's Daily Online) -- Dr. Zamani Saul, Premier of The Northern Cape Province Government in South Africa, has expressed his thanks to Chinese company Longyuan Mulilo Wind Project for its donations to help fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

 Longyuan Mulilo Wind Project has made great contributions in assisting the local government and health department in the fight against COVID-19 through donations including food parcels, water tanks, portable toilets, personal protective equipment and cash.

Dr. Zamani Saul said, “Today, we received a generous contribution from Longyuan Mulilo Wind Project to boost our fight against COVID-19. We appeal to the private sector in the province to join the battle.”

According to local newspaper Die Echo, Longyuan Mulilo Wind Project donated 20 Atlas Ribbed portable toilets and seven Jojo Tanks to local communities on April 17. The newspaper said, “Well done, team! Together we can overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.”

 Longyuan Mulilo is also busy working with Emthanjeni and Renosterberg Local Municipality to prepare 1,000 food parcels which will be distributed to local residents in desperate need of help.

In addition, Longyuan Mulilo has also leased a previously purchased professional medical mobile bus to the district health department for free, together with experienced doctors and nurses, to help carry out COVID epidemic screening. From late March till late April, the mobile bus screened 2,654 people, especially in remote and rural areas, where governments are short of resources and equipment.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York