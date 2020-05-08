Chinese mainland has 219 existing imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, May 8 (Xinhua) -- As of Thursday, the Chinese mainland has 219 imported cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) that remained hospitalized, with five in severe conditions, the National Health Commission said Friday.

The Chinese mainland reported no new imported cases of the virus Thursday and the total number of imported cases is 1,680.

Three suspected cases imported from abroad were reported in Shanghai.

Of the total imported cases, 1,461 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.