Fengjie county establishes system to prevent returning to poverty, leaving no one behind

Fengjie county in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality has sped up the establishment of a monitoring and assistance system to prevent returning to poverty, all while strengthening employment training and consolidating achievements.

A villager picks oranges in Pingshang village in Fengjie county. (Photo/Xinhua)

Eradicating poverty in 2018, over the past two years Fengjie County has been striving to prevent returning to poverty and maintain the achievements made in the area.

Fengjie has explored a working mechanism to prevent returning to poverty through thorough investigation and dynamic monitoring, said Liu Shengyu, deputy director of Poverty Alleviation Office in Fengjie County.

Liu added, "we are not afraid of tiredness, but we are afraid that people who have been lifted out of poverty will be left behind again."

For instance, the employment problem needs to be solved to achieve long-term poverty alleviation. Liu Xianbin, a villager of Heyi village, had worked in other places for a long time but recently lost his income after returning to his hometown for treatment of uremia.

Unable to travel far after receiving medical assistance in the village, a person in charge of a workshop decided to help him by moving the electric sewing machine to his home, so he could work and earn money without going out.

At present, the county has set up an employment account for 67,033 poor people of working age who need employment and continues to carry out employment skills training.

In view of new circumstances and changes, poverty alleviation cadres of Fengjie county also take the initiative to adapt and give full range to their subjective initiative. With the rapid rise of live streaming culture, Yu Qinyuan, director of the Party and government office of Anping Town, has also "followed the trend" and worked as an anchor.

"More than half of the navel oranges in the village are sold through e-commerce," said Yu Qinyuan.