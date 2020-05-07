Man involved in Chinese photographer assault arrested in New Zealand

WELLINGTON, May 7 (Xinhua) -- Police have arrested a man in relation to an assault in Christchurch city center, New Zealand, which leads to serious injury of a Chinese photographer on April 28, according to a statement on Thursday.

The man, who has been charged with the assault, will stand trial next week, according to the police, and the aim of the attack was unclear. The police have released the man's picture to the public.

The victim Sammy Zhu, a 60-year-old Chinese photographer working for New Zealand Messenger, a Christchurch-based Chinese-English newspaper, said a passerby suddenly attacked him from behind and ran away after the assault.

It happened after Zhu finished taking pictures near the Riverside Market to report the city scene on the first day of the COVID-19 Alert Level 3 when businesses were partially open.

Zhu's left eye was seriously injured and his face was covered with blood.

"I even greeted him when I passed by before he attacked me. It was all very sudden," said Zhu who has lived in Christchurch for more than 20 years.

He was grateful for a Kiwi cyclist who came to his assistance and called the ambulance which immediately took him to the hospital.

There have been many reports of Chinese and Asian people experiencing racism and xenophobia in New Zealand Since January. These reports continued through the Alert Level 4 lockdown, said New Zealand's Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon.

The Commission has received 311 enquiries and complaints related to the COVID-19 pandemic since January to May 5.

On April 29, one day after Zhu was attacked, an elderly East Asian man was assaulted in a park in Lynfield, Auckland. Police have caught the attacker but the victim left the scene.

"It is absolutely unacceptable for people in Aotearoa (Maori for New Zealand) to be subject to this type of conduct," Foon said.

"Anyone would feel unsafe if they are subjected to name calling, verbal abuse or physical assault. When these behaviors are racially motivated, then that is the further cause for concern," Foon said.