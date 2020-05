China's exports up 8.2 pct, imports down 10.2 pct in April

BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- China's exports rose 8.2 percent year on year in yuan terms in April while imports fell 10.2 percent, official data showed Thursday.

Foreign trade of goods inched down 0.7 percent year on year in April to 2.5 trillion yuan (352.5 billion U.S. dollars), the General Administration of Customs said.