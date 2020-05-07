Heilongjiang's daily capacity of nucleic acid testing exceeds 90,000

HARBIN, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province has achieved a daily nucleic acid testing capacity for COVID-19 of more than 90,000 samples as of Wednesday, according to the provincial health commission.

A total of 91 hospitals across the province are currently able to perform nucleic acid detection, with an aggregate daily testing capacity of 39,000 samples, said Zhao Yuhui with the commission at a Wednesday press conference.

The province has 17 qualified third-party institutions that can perform a total of 46,600 tests a day, and people can get tested in 33 out of 67 counties in Heilongjiang. Local disease control and prevention centers also offered such testing services.

Nucleic acid tests have covered all patients confirmed or suspected to be infected with the virus, their close contacts and patients with fever, as well as newly admitted inpatients, Zhao said, noting that the province will further increase its detection capacity to ensure the reopening of schools and resumption of work.

Heilongjiang reported no newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday. The province had reported a total of 558 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 386 imported cases by Tuesday.