Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, May 7, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese mainland reports no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    08:58, May 07, 2020

BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese health authority said Thursday that no new domestically transmitted cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were reported on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday.

Two imported cases, one in Shanghai and the other in Guangdong Province, were reported Wednesday, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

Also on Wednesday, two new suspected cases, both imported ones in Shanghai, were reported.

No deaths related to the disease were reported, according to the commission.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York