Chinese mainland reports no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese health authority said Thursday that no new domestically transmitted cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were reported on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday.

Two imported cases, one in Shanghai and the other in Guangdong Province, were reported Wednesday, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

Also on Wednesday, two new suspected cases, both imported ones in Shanghai, were reported.

No deaths related to the disease were reported, according to the commission.