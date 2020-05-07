Chinese envoy calls for political mutual trust in Bosnia-Herzegovina

UNITED NATIONS, May 6 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Wednesday called for political mutual trust in Bosnia-Herzegovina and for efforts to boost economic and social development in the country.

Political mistrust is an important factor for many problems in Bosnia-Herzegovina. Relevant parties should take the 25th anniversary of the Dayton Accords as an opportunity, put the interests of the country and the people first, strengthen dialogue and cooperation, increase mutual trust, and avoid divisive words or action, said Yao Shaojun, China's acting deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

Political leaders should work together to unify the country, enhance state-level institutions, and improve efficiency and capacity of decision-making, he told the Security Council.

All parties in Bosnia-Herzegovina should increase investment in education, health care and infrastructure, and promote economic and social development. Only by doing so, can a good environment for people of all ethnic groups to live in harmony be created, said Yao.

The issue of Bosnia-Herzegovina is complex and sensitive. The international community should listen with an open mind to the positions and concerns of all parties in the country and take a balanced and prudent approach, he said.

China commends relevant parties in Bosnia-Herzegovina for their coordination and cooperation in combating COVID-19. China hopes that they will take combating this pandemic as an opportunity to stand in solidarity and step up coordination and cooperation. The international community should actively support Bosnia-Herzegovina in its efforts, he said.

China, which has provided face masks, medical gowns and testing kits to Bosnia-Herzegovina, will continue to work with the rest of the international community to support Bosnia-Herzegovina in this regard, and continue to do its part in helping the country achieve lasting peace, stability and development, said Yao.