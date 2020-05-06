Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Man balances on highline at outdoor sports base in Hubei

(Xinhua)    14:08, May 06, 2020

Shi Hailin balances on a highline at an outdoor sports base in Huaping Town of Jianshi County, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, May 3, 2020. Shi Hailin, 30, graduated from the Guangzhou Sport University. He experienced the highline activity for the first time when in college and has practiced since then for more than 7 years. Shi has gone to many sheer cliffs and steep mountains to challenge himself and renew previous records by doing this sport. (Photo by Yang Shunpi/Xinhua)


