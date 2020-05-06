DPRK top leader receives commemorative medal from Putin

PYONGYANG, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), received a commemorative medal from Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Russia's victory in World War II, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Wednesday.

A ceremony of conveying the commemorative medal "The 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War 1941-1945" to Kim took place at the Mansudae Assembly Hall on Tuesday, the KCNA said.

The commemorative medal was conveyed by Russian Ambassador to the DPRK Alexandr Matsegora to DPRK's Foreign Minister Ri Son Gwon, it added.