Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

DPRK top leader receives commemorative medal from Putin

(Xinhua)    10:16, May 06, 2020

PYONGYANG, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), received a commemorative medal from Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Russia's victory in World War II, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Wednesday.

A ceremony of conveying the commemorative medal "The 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War 1941-1945" to Kim took place at the Mansudae Assembly Hall on Tuesday, the KCNA said.

The commemorative medal was conveyed by Russian Ambassador to the DPRK Alexandr Matsegora to DPRK's Foreign Minister Ri Son Gwon, it added.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York