Chinese clinical experience on COVID-19 treatment well-received overseas: expert

BEIJING, May 5 (Xinhua) -- The clinical experiences shared by Chinese medics treating COVID-19 patients have been well-received by peers overseas, a medical expert said Tuesday at a press conference.

The experiences were gained on the frontline in Wuhan, the once hard-hit Chinese city, said Yan Xiaowei, member of a national medical team sent to the Wuhan from renowned Peking Union Medical College (PUMC) Hospital in Beijing.

The PUMC Hospital team in Wuhan alone had conducted 20 remote connections with doctors from more than 10 countries, said Yan, adding that Chinese medics' deeds had won recognition from overseas professionals.

A program featuring PUMC Hospital experiences on China Global Television Network had been viewed by more than 100 million, according to Yan.