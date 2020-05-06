China confident Indonesia will win the fight against COVID-19 soon: ambassador

JAKARTA, May 5 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese government believes that Indonesia will win the fight against COVID-19 pandemic as soon as possible, Chinese Ambassador to Indonesia Xiao Qian said here on Tuesday.

"Under President Joko Widodo's strong leadership, the Indonesian government has implemented comprehensive policies and responded to the epidemic effectively," the ambassador said in a virtual press conference.

The Indonesian people, he said, had also shown a strong determination and conviction to overcome the epidemic.

"We sincerely appreciate the efforts, and strongly believe that Indonesia can certainly overcome the epidemic as soon as possible and restore normal economic and social order," Xiao said.

The Indonesian government, the diplomat also said, has shown "an open, transparent and responsible image" by actively engaging in international cooperation, providing equal protection to foreign nationals in the country, as well as providing facilities for diplomats and their family members.

Ambassador Xiao stressed that China will continue to provide support and assistance for Indonesia in dealing with the coronavirus.

As China and Indonesia are battling the COVID-19 outbreak, both offer sympathies and mutual support. In March, China sent the first wave of medical assistance to Indonesia. The equipment includes test kits, medical masks, protective clothing and ventilators.

Xiao said China would soon send a second batch of assistance to Indonesia in the near future. A number of provinces, cities and companies in China have planned to extend assistance to Indonesia.

As of Tuesday, Indonesia had confirmed more than 12,000 positive cases of COVID-19 across the country, while the death toll reached 872.