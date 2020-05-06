Chinese mainland reports 2 new imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, May 6 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported two new imported cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Tuesday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,678, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

The new cases were reported in Shaanxi Province, the commission said.

Of the total imported cases, 1,400 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 278 remained hospitalized with five in severe conditions, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.