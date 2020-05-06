Congratulatory message hails Long March-5B maiden flight

BEIJING, May 5 (Xinhua) -- The success of the first flight mission of China's new large carrier rocket Long March-5B marks a good beginning for the country's space station program, said a congratulatory message sent by the central authorities on Tuesday.

The Communist Party of China Central Committee, the State Council and the Central Military Commission extended the congratulations to all personnel participating in the mission after the rocket blasted off from the Wenchang Space Launch Center and sent the trial version of China's new-generation manned spaceship and a cargo return capsule for test into space.

The message noted that all participating units and personnel had been working in solidarity and overcome difficulties amid the COVID-19 epidemic to achieve the success, which laid a solid foundation for the "third step" of China's manned space program to construct a space station.

It is the latest accomplishment that all mission teams, under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, obtained in following the path of independent innovation to develop the country's space industry, said the message.

It called for unwavering efforts in pushing forward the work, as the follow-up tasks of the manned space program is arduous, and difficulties and tests are severe and complex.

The central authorities encouraged scientists and engineers in China's space sector to make more contributions to the realization of the two centenary goals and the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.