Reopened Italian restaurant sees business recovering during holiday

TIANJIN, May 4 (Xinhua) -- With discounts for customers and medics, Renato Pegoraro's restaurant in north China's port city of Tianjin has seen business recovering during the holiday for International Labor Day.

The daily number of diners has grown to 150 to 200 thanks to the holiday tourism, five times the figure in April, said Yang Yue, general manager of Venezia Club Italian Restaurant and Winery, run by 71-year-old Italian Renato Pegoraro and his son.

"The business is much better compared with last month, though it is far from the level of the same period last year," Yang said.

Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the restaurant was closed in late January. It reopened in mid-March as the country worked to resume production along with the effective control of the contagion nationwide.

To attract clients, the restaurant offers 10 percent discount on all dishes for clients and special discounts for medics during the five-day holiday.

"After reopening, we clean everything every day. I think protecting customers is also protecting my business and my family," said Pegoraro.

The restaurant provides sanitizer for customers. All customers need to have their temperature taken, register their personal information, sit a certain distance apart and use serving chopsticks and spoons.

Over the past months, Pegoraro has got used to showing his pass before entering his neighborhood and having his temperature taken in public places.

"These prevention measures are necessary and China has done good work," he said.

Pegoraro and his son Gabriele Pegoraro read news on the internet every day to get useful information. "Here in China the government and the media tell very clearly and very fast about what people must do to stay safe," said the son.

With clear information and strict prevention measures, Pegoraro's family eased their anxiety and concentrated on preparing a new menu. "I worked at home and thought what I can do after we open again and how to attract more customers. I worked with my father on new dishes that Chinese customers probably like in this moment," he said. "I hope we can have as many customers as before."

Pegoraro receives support from the local government. According to a local policy offering rent exemptions to certain small and medium-sized enterprises and individual businesses, they enjoy free rent for three months and a 50-percent discount for another three months.

"Rent is a main part of my business cost and the cut helps me a lot," said Pegoraro.

In the area where Pegoraro's restaurant is located, more than 20 stores and restaurants have reopened.

"My business is here. My family is here," said Pegoraro.