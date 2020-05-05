Live COVID-19 updates: Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 250,000

BEIJING, May 5 (Xinhua) -- The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

- - - -

NEW YORK -- Global COVID-19 deaths surpassed 250,000 on Monday afternoon, reaching 250,134 as of 4:40 p.m. (2040 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 3,571,615 cases have been reported from over 180 countries and regions in the world, according to the CSSE.

- - - -

PARIS -- The COVID-19 death toll in France has increased to 25,201 after 306 deaths were registered on Monday, the health ministry said.

The pace of deaths caused by the disease speeded up in the last 24 hours compared with 135 on Sunday, the lowest daily toll in six weeks. However, on Sundays the data reporting from nursing homes is often delayed, leading to catch-up on weekdays.

- - - -

CAIRO -- Turkey's total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reached 127,659, while Iran's tally increased to 98,647 on Monday. As the hardest-hit countries in the Middle East, both witness continued slowdown in the pandemic.

Turkey's total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reached 127,659, with 1,614 new patients reported in the last 24 hours, Turkish Health Ministry said on Monday.

- - - -

BRASILIA -- Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brazil rose from 101,147 to 105,222, while the death toll rose from 7,025 to 7,288, with a fatality rate of 6.9 percent, the Ministry of Health reported on Monday.

According to the most recent government data, 4,075 new cases and 263 new deaths were registered over the last 24 hours.

- - - -

COLOMBO -- Chinese tech giant Huawei on Monday donated hi-tech equipment to the Sri Lankan government as part of its efforts to support Sri Lanka's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, a statement from Huawei Sri Lanka said.

The donation, handed over to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa here, included five sets of high definition video conference system and six high precision thermal cameras.

- - - -

BRUSSELS -- China will take further steps, including expanding the special fund on COVID-19 cooperation as necessary and considering donating to the United Nations Global Humanitarian Response Plan, to strengthen global cooperation and defeat the pandemic at an early date, a Chinese envoy said at the Coronavirus Global Response pledging event Monday.