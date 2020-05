U.S. COVID-19 death toll rises by 1,015 in 24 hours, lowest in a month: Johns Hopkins

WASHINGTON, May 5 (Xinhua) -- The COVID-19 death toll in the United States rose by 1,015 in the past 24 hours, the lowest one-day figure in a month, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University showed on Monday.

The Baltimore-based university had registered more than 1.17 million cases in the country as of 0030 GMT Tuesday, with 68,689 deaths.