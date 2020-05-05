Chinese mainland reports no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, May 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese health authority said Tuesday that no new domestically transmitted cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were reported on the Chinese mainland for Monday.

One confirmed case arriving from overseas was reported in Shanghai Monday, the National Health Commission said in its daily report Tuesday.

No deaths related to the disease were reported for Monday, according to the commission.

Altogether 87 people were discharged from hospitals after recovery Monday, while the number of severe cases decreased by four to 29.

As of Monday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 82,881, including 395 patients who were still being treated, 77,853 people who had been discharged after recovery, and 4,633 people who died of the disease.

By Monday, the mainland had reported a total of 1,676 imported cases. Of the cases, 1,351 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 325 remained hospitalized with five in severe conditions. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

The commission said two people, all from overseas, were still suspected of being infected with the virus.

According to the commission, 7,152 close contacts were still under medical observation after 710 people were discharged from medical observation Monday.

Also on Monday, 15 new asymptomatic cases were reported on the mainland. No cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases, and 30 such cases, including four from overseas, were discharged from medical observation, according to the commission.

The commission said 947 asymptomatic cases, including 94 from overseas, were still under medical observation.

By Monday, 1,040 confirmed cases including four deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 45 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 438 in Taiwan including six deaths.

A total of 900 patients in Hong Kong, 39 in Macao, and 334 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.