Huawei donates hi-tech equipment to Sri Lanka to fight COVID-19 pandemic

Representatives from Huawei and Sri Lankan government attend a hand-over ceremony of hi-tech equipment donated by Huawei in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on May 4, 2020. Chinese tech giant Huawei on Monday donated hi-tech equipment to the Sri Lankan government as part of its efforts to support Sri Lanka's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, a statement from Huawei Sri Lanka said. The donation, handed over to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa here, included five sets of high definition video conference system and six high precision thermal cameras. (Xinhua)

COLOMBO, May 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese tech giant Huawei on Monday donated hi-tech equipment to the Sri Lankan government as part of its efforts to support Sri Lanka's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, a statement from Huawei Sri Lanka said.

The donation, handed over to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa here, included five sets of high definition video conference system and six high precision thermal cameras.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said at the hand-over ceremony that he was glad to see ICT sectors contribute unique values during this challenging time, and the Sri Lankan government appreciated Huawei's timely support.

Liang Yi, chief executive officer of Huawei Sri Lanka, said Huawei believed emerging ICT technologies would play important roles under the current situation.

"Huawei will continuously support Sri Lanka with cutting-edge technologies, to help this beautiful island to win this epidemic battle and bring joy and contentment back to people's life," Liang said.

Over 700 people have been infected with the COVID-19 in Sri Lanka to date while eight deaths have been reported, figures showed. Enditem