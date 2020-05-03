Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, May 3, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

COVID-19 deaths in U.S. top 65,000 -- Johns Hopkins University

(Xinhua)    09:25, May 03, 2020

NEW YORK, May 2 (Xinhua) -- The number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States topped 65,000 on Saturday morning, reaching 65,244 as of 12:00 a.m. (1600 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 1,106,373 cases have been reported in the country, according to the CSSE.

A man wearing a mask walks past the U.S. Federal Reserve building in Washington D.C., the United States, on April 29, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

The state of New York suffered the most, with 308,314 cases and 24,039 deaths. Other hardest-hit states included New Jersey with 7,538 deaths, Michigan with 3,866 deaths, and Massachusetts with 3,716 deaths, the data showed. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York