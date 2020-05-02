Europe Coronavirus Updates: UK hits testing goal, France sees lowest daily increase in COVID-19 deaths

A man walks past posters encouraging people to have faith during the coronavirus outbreak in London, Britain on April 30, 2020. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

-- UK hits testing goal as COVID-19 deaths rise to 27,510;

-- Italy reports 207,428 cases, cautious ahead of easing lockdown;

-- France sees smallest daily increase in COVID-19 deaths.

The following are the latest developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in European countries.

LONDON -- British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Friday that the country has met the goal of 100,000 tests per day as another 739 people with novel coronavirus have died, bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll to 27,510 in Britain.

A total of 122,347 tests were carried out on Thursday, he told reporters during the Downing Street daily press briefing.

The strengthened testing capacity will facilitate virus tracking and tracing, which will help get infection rate down and "help lift lockdown measures", Hancock said.

A worker disinfects an area outside a building in Rome, Italy, April 30, 2020. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

ROME -- The coronavirus pandemic has claimed 28,236 lives in locked-down Italy, bringing the total number of infections, fatalities, and recoveries to 207,428, latest data from the country's Civil Protection Department showed on Friday.

Some 269 new fatalities were registered over the past 24 hours.

There were also 2,304 new recoveries compared to Thursday, pushing to 78,249 the total number of recoveries since the pandemic broke out in the northern Lombardy region on Feb. 21.

Staff members of a private cleaning and disinfection company disinfect metro trains in Vincennes near Paris, France, April 30, 2020. (Photo by Aurelien Morissard/Xinhua)

PARIS -- A further 218 COVID-19 patients died in France in the past 24 hours, the smallest one-day increase since the end of March, health ministry director Jerome Salomon said Friday at a press briefing.

The new deaths took the country's toll from the novel coronavirus to 24,594, Salomon said.

Portuguese soldiers wearing protective gear prepare to disinfect a high school in Lisbon, Portugal, on April 29, 2020. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)

LISBON -- The COVID-19 death toll in Portugal reached 1,007 on Friday after 18 new fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the bulletin of the Directorate-General for Health (DGS).

The total number of cases in the country reached 25,351, up 306 from a day earlier, DGS said.

The number of recovered cases increased from 1,519 to 1,647, while that of people hospitalized dropped from 968 to 892.

A citizen stops at the famous city sculpture "Three Smiths" which has been put on facial masks, in Helsinki, Finland, March 31, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhu Haochen)

HELSINKI -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Finland has passed the 5,000 mark, said Finnish National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) on Friday.

The total number of cases reached 5,051, after 56 new cases were recorded in the previous day. The death toll rose to 218, up seven from Thursday.

According to THL, the average age of those who have died is 84 years old, and more than 90 percent of the deceased have at least one chronic illness. Some 3,000 people have recovered from the disease.