Digital evidence valid in civil cases: China's top court

(Xinhua)    13:36, May 01, 2020

BEIJING, May 1 (Xinhua) -- Digital content that verifies claims or statements in court, including posts on social media platforms and instant messages, can be valid evidence in civil cases, according to a revised rule by China's top court.

The revised rule takes effect Friday, said China's Supreme People's Court.

The rule listed other valid digital content including web pages, blogs, text messages, e-mails, group chats, records of digital transactions, communications and identity registration, logging data, computer programs and pictures as well as audio and video information.

With the rule, the top court fleshed out the principles stipulated in a 2015 interpretation to better guide court rulings.

