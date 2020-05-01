Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, May 1, 2020
China firmly opposes U.S. stigmatization: spokesperson

(Xinhua)    11:56, May 01, 2020

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- China strongly opposes the attempts of some U.S. politicians including officials from the defense departments to stigmatize China with continuous attacks since the COVID-19 outbreak, a Chinese spokesperson said Thursday.

Wu Qian, a spokesman for the Ministry of National Defense. (Photo/mod.gov.cn)

The Chinese side has acted in an open, transparent and responsible manner in the battle against the outbreak, shared the information with the global community and started international cooperation at the earliest opportunity, said Wu Qian, a spokesman for the Ministry of National Defense, at a press conference.

It is extremely selfish and irresponsible for some U.S. politicians to shirk their responsibilities and shift the blame, said Wu, stressing that China will never take the blame for them.

He added that only solidarity and cooperation can defeat the pandemic.

