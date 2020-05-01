Factbox: China's progress on business resumption

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- Amid further containment of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), China is powering ahead in returning to work and resuming business and production. The following are the latest facts and figures:

-- China's manufacturing sector continued to expand in April as the resumption of work and production accelerated, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Thursday.

The purchasing managers' index for China's manufacturing sector stood at 50.8 in April. A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below reflects contraction.

As the COVID-19 epidemic continued to recede, 98.5 percent of China's large and medium-sized enterprises had resumed production as of April 25, up 1.9 percentage points from one month ago, NBS data showed.

-- Beijing lowered its emergency response to the novel coronavirus epidemic from the top level to the second level starting April 30. Under the latest emergency response level, the maximum allowable passenger capacity will be raised from 50 percent of full capacity to 75 percent on buses and to 65 percent on subway trains.

Bus services between Beijing and some areas in the neighboring Hebei Province will resume operations in an orderly manner, and inter-provincial long-distance and chartered bus services will gradually be resumed.

-- Over 85 percent of hotels across China have resumed operations, according to Tongcheng-eLong, an online travel agency giant.

Over 110,000 hotel suppliers have joined the Safety Hotel Initiative of Tongcheng-eLong in adopting more safety measures, including disinfecting public areas and popularizing coronavirus control knowledge.

-- SF Airlines, China's largest air cargo carrier, uses its all-cargo freighters to provide medical supplies and other necessities for daily life and work resumption.

The airline has been exploring potential uses of its fleet of 58 all-cargo freighters and air logistics linking more than 60 destinations worldwide.