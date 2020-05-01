Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, May 1, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China to adjust drug catalog covered by basic healthcare insurance every year

(Xinhua)    11:30, May 01, 2020

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- The drug catalog covered by basic healthcare insurance in China will be adjusted once a year in principle under a dynamic mechanism, according to a draft released Wednesday by the National Healthcare Security Administration to solicit public opinions.

Such a dynamic mechanism will be established and improved to adjust the drug catalog once a year in principle, in line with the draft version of the interim regulation on medicines covered by basic healthcare insurance, according to the administration.

Chemical drugs, biological products or ready-for-use traditional Chinese medicine included in the catalog should be those already approved by medicine authorities, the draft said.

Drugs made from endangered animals and plants, those whose approval has been revoked, or those that failed in the risk evaluation should be removed from the coverage.

For most medicines, the expense covered by basic healthcare insurance should be set upon its inclusion into the list, the draft noted.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York