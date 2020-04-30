Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Apr 30, 2020
Historical museum in Beijing to host live streams during May Day holiday

(Xinhua)    13:11, April 30, 2020

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- The New Culture Movement Memorial of Beijing, a museum turned from a centenary building formerly affiliated to Peking University, will be hosting a series of live streams on its history during the upcoming May Day holiday.

Built in 1918, the red brick building was the base camp of the New Culture Movement during the 1910s and 1920s, which tried to address China's ills through democracy and science. It is also the cradle of the May Fourth Movement, a patriotic and revolutionary campaign launched by young intellectuals in China in 1919 to fight imperialism and feudalism.

The five-day live-streaming event will provide viewers with access to a virtual visit to the museum to learn more about the May Fourth spirit, the People's Daily reported Thursday.

The event is part of a "cloud museum" program launched by the Chinese Museums Association, promoting online exhibitions and cultural activities amid the COVID-19 epidemic.

Up to now, 16 museums across the country have held 57 live-streaming events, according to the report.

