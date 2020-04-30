Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Apr 30, 2020
China opposes arbitrary investigation based on presumption of guilt: Vice FM

(Xinhua)    11:01, April 30, 2020

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said China firmly opposes so-called international investigation based on the presumption of guilt regarding the origin of the COVID-19 virus, according to a transcript released on the Foreign Ministry's website Thursday.

Le made the remarks in an exclusive interview with the National Broadcasting Corporation of the United States Tuesday.

"We are candid, and we are open. We support professional exchanges between scientists, including exchanges for reviewing and summarizing experiences," Le said.

"What we oppose, however, is unfounded charges against China," he said, adding that one should not accuse China first and then run so-called international investigations just to make up the evidence.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)

