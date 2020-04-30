Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Apr 30, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China to tighten quality control on anti-epidemic supplies

(Xinhua)    09:35, April 30, 2020

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- China will enhance efforts to strengthen quality control over anti-epidemic supplies and safeguard the market order amid the fight against COVID-19, said the country's top-quality watchdog.

Stricter measures should be taken to crack down on illegal acts related to anti-epidemic supplies including hoarding, price gouging, as well as producing or selling fake and inferior products, said a teleconference held Wednesday by the State Administration for Market Regulation and six other departments.

The country will step up supervision for all categories of anti-epidemic supplies and raw materials, including masks, protective suits, ventilators, infrared thermometers and testing kits, said the conference.

The conference also stressed the coordination of domestic and international markets and efforts to ensure the quality and order of medical supplies exports.

Market regulators will continue to deal a swift and strong blow to illegal behaviors while optimizing services for market entities, said the conference.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York