Chinese nurses share COVID-19 experience with NYU students, teachers

CHANGSHA, April 29 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of the U.S. side, a nursing team from the Xiangya Hospital of Central South University shared experience on COVID-19 prevention and control with students and teachers of the Rory Meyers College of Nursing of New York University (NYU) through a remote video conference Tuesday night.

During the 90-minute meeting, experts from the hospital in central China's Hunan province, most of whom had assisted Hubei, the hard-hit province amid the virus outbreak, shared their views and experience in areas including clinical technology, nursing management and nurses' mental health.

The U.S. participants of the meeting were concerned about topics such as the feelings of frontline nurses in the fight against COVID-19 and their possible psychological problems.

"It's important to control the spread of the virus within hospitals. Besides sharing the experiences on our anti-epidemic efforts, we also offered opinions about maintaining the regular operation of hospitals amid the virus outbreak," said Yue Liqing, director of the nursing department of Xiangya Hospital of Central South University.