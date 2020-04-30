Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Apr 30, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese nurses share COVID-19 experience with NYU students, teachers

(Xinhua)    09:22, April 30, 2020

CHANGSHA, April 29 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of the U.S. side, a nursing team from the Xiangya Hospital of Central South University shared experience on COVID-19 prevention and control with students and teachers of the Rory Meyers College of Nursing of New York University (NYU) through a remote video conference Tuesday night.

During the 90-minute meeting, experts from the hospital in central China's Hunan province, most of whom had assisted Hubei, the hard-hit province amid the virus outbreak, shared their views and experience in areas including clinical technology, nursing management and nurses' mental health.

The U.S. participants of the meeting were concerned about topics such as the feelings of frontline nurses in the fight against COVID-19 and their possible psychological problems.

"It's important to control the spread of the virus within hospitals. Besides sharing the experiences on our anti-epidemic efforts, we also offered opinions about maintaining the regular operation of hospitals amid the virus outbreak," said Yue Liqing, director of the nursing department of Xiangya Hospital of Central South University.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York