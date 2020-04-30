Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Apr 30, 2020
Chinese, Vietnamese defense ministers talk over phone on COVID-19 response

(Xinhua)    09:21, April 30, 2020

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe on Wednesday spoke over the phone with Vietnamese Defense Minister Ngo Xuan Lich on COVID-19 prevention and control.

Wei said the two countries should step up communication and properly handle differences as the international community joins hands in fighting the epidemic, saying the Chinese military is willing to work with the Vietnamese side on fighting COVID-19 and strengthening border control to jointly curb the spread of the epidemic.

Ngo said Vietnam speaks highly of China's achievements in fighting the epidemic and is willing to exchange experiences with China on epidemic control, expand cooperation and safeguard the security and stability of the land border areas and the South China Sea.

