Remdesivir shows "good news" in treating COVID-19, says Fauci

(Xinhua)    08:52, April 30, 2020

WASHINGTON, April 29 (Xinhua) -- Data from a clinical trial suggested antiviral drug remdesivir showed "quite good news" and sets a new standard of care for COVID-19 patients, said Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters from the White House, Fauci said he was told data from the trial showed a "clear cut positive effect in diminishing time to recover," according to CNBC.

Fauci said the median time of recovery for patients taking the drug was 11 days, compared to 15 days in the placebo group. He said the mortality benefit of remdesivir "has not yet reached statistical significance."

"What it has proven is a drug can block this virus," Fauci was quoted as saying.

Remdesivir, made by American pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences, is not yet licensed or approved anywhere globally while multiple Phase 3 studies are ongoing to determine the safety and efficacy of the drug for COVID-19 treatment.

