Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Apr 29, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

E-tickets cover all high-speed, inter-city railways on Chinese mainland

(Xinhua)    10:10, April 29, 2020

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- E-tickets will be used across the Lanzhou-Urumqi high-speed railway Wednesday, indicating the full coverage of e-tickets in high-speed and inter-city railways on the Chinese mainland.

It will also bring the total number of railway stations using e-tickets to 1,075, the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. said Tuesday.

About 736 million e-tickets have been sold by railways across the Chinese mainland since its first introduction on trial basis in 2018, it said.

E-tickets were piloted in high-speed train stations on the island province of Hainan in November 2018, and another four high-speed inter-city railways were piloted in July 2019.

After the fourth quarter of 2019, e-tickets have been implemented on a large scale in high-speed rail and inter-city lines across the mainland.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York