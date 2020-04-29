E-tickets cover all high-speed, inter-city railways on Chinese mainland

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- E-tickets will be used across the Lanzhou-Urumqi high-speed railway Wednesday, indicating the full coverage of e-tickets in high-speed and inter-city railways on the Chinese mainland.

It will also bring the total number of railway stations using e-tickets to 1,075, the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. said Tuesday.

About 736 million e-tickets have been sold by railways across the Chinese mainland since its first introduction on trial basis in 2018, it said.

E-tickets were piloted in high-speed train stations on the island province of Hainan in November 2018, and another four high-speed inter-city railways were piloted in July 2019.

After the fourth quarter of 2019, e-tickets have been implemented on a large scale in high-speed rail and inter-city lines across the mainland.