China's Hubei reports no increase in COVID-19 cases

WUHAN, April 29 (Xinhua) -- No new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were reported in central China's Hubei Province Tuesday, the provincial health commission said Wednesday.

By the end of Tuesday, there were no new confirmed cases in the province.

Also by Tuesday, the province had 600 asymptomatic cases under medical observation.

A total of 282,324 close contacts of COVID-19 patients in the province had been tracked by Tuesday, 1,675 of whom were still under medical observation.

Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases in total, including 50,333 in Wuhan.

Wuhan, the provincial capital where the outbreak took the heaviest toll in China, cleared all confirmed cases in hospitals on Sunday.