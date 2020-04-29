Chinese mainland reports 22 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese health authority said Wednesday that it received reports of 22 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Tuesday, of which 21 were imported.

The other new case was domestically transmitted in Guangdong Province, the National Health Commission said in a daily report.

Two suspected cases imported from abroad -- one in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and the other in Shanghai -- were reported.

No deaths were reported Tuesday on the mainland, according to the commission.

Altogether 23 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery Tuesday, while the number of severe cases remained unchanged at 50.

As of Tuesday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 82,858, including 647 patients who were still being treated and 77,578 people who had been discharged after recovery, the commission said.

Altogether 4,633 people had died of the disease, it said.

By Tuesday, the mainland had reported a total of 1,660 imported cases. Of the cases, 1,107 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 553 were being treated with 22 in severe conditions. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

The commission said that 10 people, including seven from abroad, were still suspected of being infected with the virus.

According to the commission, 8,283 close contacts were still under medical observation after 627 people were discharged from medical observation on Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, 26 new asymptomatic cases, including five from abroad, were reported on the mainland. One domestic asymptomatic case was re-categorized as confirmed case, and 29 people, four of whom were from abroad, were discharged from medical observation, according to the commission.

The commission said 993 asymptomatic cases, including 131 from abroad, were still under medical observation.

By Tuesday, 1,037 confirmed cases including four deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 45 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 429 in Taiwan including six deaths.

A total of 811 patients in Hong Kong, 33 in Macao and 307 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.