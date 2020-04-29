West scapegoating China to divert attention from its own incompetence, says Russian expert

MOSCOW, April 28 (Xinhua) -- The West is blaming China for the COVID-19 pandemic to divert attention from its own incompetence in fighting the global threat, a Russian expert said on Monday.

"The example of China has shown everyone that defeating the coronavirus epidemic is possible. And this, of course, will have a serious impact on the position of many people in the world," Alexei Mukhin, director general of the Center for Political Information think tank, said in an interview with Xinhua.

Mukhin also said China and Russia are fighting the disease effectively, as well as providing diverse support to other countries, including sending teams of virologists and planeloads of protective equipment to countries severely hit by the pandemic.

"The United States generally demonstrates a pattern of selfish behavior and it has long left the legal field, which requires additional analysis and conclusions of the world community," Mukhin said.

He gave the example of the United States attempting to purchase data from German scientists who had made progress in the creation of an anti-coronavirus vaccine, "only for the United States of America."

"This demonstrates an extremely abominable position of the leadership of the United States," Mukhin said.

"And that is why Western propaganda will now blame China and Russia for anything with the sole purpose of diverting attention from the West and its problems and from the ignominious actions of a number of politicians," Mukhin added.