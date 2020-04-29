Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Apr 29, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

West scapegoating China to divert attention from its own incompetence, says Russian expert

(Xinhua)    09:01, April 29, 2020

MOSCOW, April 28 (Xinhua) -- The West is blaming China for the COVID-19 pandemic to divert attention from its own incompetence in fighting the global threat, a Russian expert said on Monday.

"The example of China has shown everyone that defeating the coronavirus epidemic is possible. And this, of course, will have a serious impact on the position of many people in the world," Alexei Mukhin, director general of the Center for Political Information think tank, said in an interview with Xinhua.

Mukhin also said China and Russia are fighting the disease effectively, as well as providing diverse support to other countries, including sending teams of virologists and planeloads of protective equipment to countries severely hit by the pandemic.

"The United States generally demonstrates a pattern of selfish behavior and it has long left the legal field, which requires additional analysis and conclusions of the world community," Mukhin said.

He gave the example of the United States attempting to purchase data from German scientists who had made progress in the creation of an anti-coronavirus vaccine, "only for the United States of America."

"This demonstrates an extremely abominable position of the leadership of the United States," Mukhin said.

"And that is why Western propaganda will now blame China and Russia for anything with the sole purpose of diverting attention from the West and its problems and from the ignominious actions of a number of politicians," Mukhin added.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York