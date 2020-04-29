China to restore tolls nationwide from May 6

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Transport announced to restore all tolls across the country from May 6.

The move is valid for all toll roads nationwide, including bridges and tunnels, the ministry said in a notice, adding that given vehicles approved by law will continue to be exempted from tolls.

Besides, priority and convenience will be given to emergency transport vehicles for epidemic prevention and control. Special needs and fast passes will be set up at expressway toll booths, and guidance of on-site traffic order will be strengthened.

The country had decided to scrap all tolls across the country from Feb. 17 until the end of the epidemic prevention and control work, in a bid to aid smooth supply transportation and work resumption amid the coronavirus epidemic.