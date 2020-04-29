Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Apr 29, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China to restore tolls nationwide from May 6

(Xinhua)    09:00, April 29, 2020

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Transport announced to restore all tolls across the country from May 6.

The move is valid for all toll roads nationwide, including bridges and tunnels, the ministry said in a notice, adding that given vehicles approved by law will continue to be exempted from tolls.

Besides, priority and convenience will be given to emergency transport vehicles for epidemic prevention and control. Special needs and fast passes will be set up at expressway toll booths, and guidance of on-site traffic order will be strengthened.

The country had decided to scrap all tolls across the country from Feb. 17 until the end of the epidemic prevention and control work, in a bid to aid smooth supply transportation and work resumption amid the coronavirus epidemic.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York