Chinese mainland reports 21 new imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported 21 new imported cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Tuesday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,660, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

Of the total imported cases, 1,107 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 553 were being treated in hospitals with 22 in severe conditions, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.