23 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- A total of 23 patients of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were discharged from hospitals Tuesday on the Chinese mainland, according to the National Health Commission.

Altogether 77,578 patients had been discharged from hospitals after recovery by the end of Tuesday, the commission said in its daily report Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, 82,858 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, and 4,633 people had died of the disease.