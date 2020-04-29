Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Apr 29, 2020
Hubei to resume operation of 39 trans-provincial highway transportation routes

(Xinhua)    08:43, April 29, 2020

WUHAN, April 29 (Xinhua) -- The transportation service of 39 trans-provincial highway transportation routes in central China's Hubei Province will be resumed starting Thursday, according to Hubei Highway Passenger Transportation Group Co., Ltd.

The passenger peak is expected to be seen from April 30 to May 2 as the five-day May Day holiday is approaching, said the group.

A total of 900 vehicles will be operated on different transportation routes, including both trans-provincial routes and routes within the province, from April 30 to May 5, with a total passenger flow of about 30,000.

Liang Zhi, chairman of the group, said that the increasing passenger flow has caused pressure on the prevention and control of the epidemic.

While the code scanning and real-name boarding of passengers will be strictly implemented, the disinfection of the passenger stations and transportation vehicles will also be strengthened, Liang said.

Passengers and relevant personnel who are found to have shown fever symptoms will be kept for observation and handed over to relevant departments in time, according to Liang.

Hubei, the province once hard hit by the novel coronavirus, was cleared of confirmed novel coronavirus disease cases Sunday, according to the provincial health commission.

