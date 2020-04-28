Chinese mainland reports 3 new imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported three new imported cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Monday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,639, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

Of the total imported cases, 1,087 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 552 were being treated in hospitals with 21 in severe conditions, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.